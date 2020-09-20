Analysts Set J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) PT at GBX 1,134

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,134 ($14.82).

JDW has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of JDW stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 851 ($11.12). 485,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,671. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.66). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 960.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 975.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 510,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.86), for a total transaction of £5,025,534 ($6,566,750.29).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

