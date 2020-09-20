Analysts Set Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Price Target at $7.25

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVCN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NVCN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 116,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,404. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.72.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neovasc by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 121.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neovasc by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

