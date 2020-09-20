Analysts Set NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Price Target at $39.70

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.93. 3,561,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,448. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 370,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,077,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

