Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) PT at C$40.33

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.33.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00.

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.41. 5,771,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.75.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 139.53%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.