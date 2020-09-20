Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target at $43.67

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.22.

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period.

POR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 2,264,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $63.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

