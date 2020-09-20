Analysts Set Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 4,781.67

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,802.50 ($62.75).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

LON RIO traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,007 ($65.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,976,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,737.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,243.70. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a one year high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 119.74 ($1.56) per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.39%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.