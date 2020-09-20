Analysts Set TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target at $22.20

Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,699. The firm has a market cap of $427.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $34,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $106,580. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TransMedics Group by 403.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

