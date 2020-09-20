Analyzing Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Limoneira and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Limoneira presently has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.18%. Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.03%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Limoneira.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Limoneira shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limoneira and Arcadia Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $171.40 million 1.60 -$5.94 million ($0.45) -34.22 Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 28.08 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.91

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences. Limoneira is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcadia Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Limoneira has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -7.05% -4.17% -2.20% Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58%

Summary

Limoneira beats Arcadia Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado; oranges; and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 5,000 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, and San Bernardino Counties in California, as well in Yuma County, Arizona; 900 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,600 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units; commercial office buildings; and a multi-use facility comprising a retail convenience store, gas station, car wash, and quick-serve restaurant, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

