Analyzing Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) & WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlassian and WiMi Hologram Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 3 15 0 2.83 WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atlassian presently has a consensus price target of $184.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.77%. Given Atlassian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -21.72% 2.15% 0.45% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlassian and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.61 billion 13.59 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -1,316.46 WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WiMi Hologram Cloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Summary

Atlassian beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. In addition, the company offers other tools, such as Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. It has a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

