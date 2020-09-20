Analyzing ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and CoStar Group (OTCMKTS:CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 19.76% 8.81% 7.24% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CoStar Group and ITEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group currently has a consensus target price of $817.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than ITEX.

Risk & Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and ITEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.40 billion 23.27 $314.96 million $9.12 90.73 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Summary

CoStar Group beats ITEX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional that covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, a solution to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar and CoStar Go CoStar mobile apps. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; CoStar Brokerage Applications; CoStar Investment Analysis Request, a business intelligence software; and CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, a real estate portfolio management software. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, and Cozy.co; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Power Listings for commercial real estate professionals; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; Listing Manager, an online listing tool; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company has a strategic relationship with Buxton Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

