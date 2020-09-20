Analyzing Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and NexPoint Residential Trust (OTCMKTS:NXRT)

Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origen Financial and NexPoint Residential Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origen Financial $50,000.00 N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A NexPoint Residential Trust $181.07 million 5.88 $99.14 million $2.20 19.93

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Origen Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Origen Financial has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Origen Financial and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origen Financial N/A -1.80% -1.80% NexPoint Residential Trust 62.17% 31.19% 6.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Origen Financial and NexPoint Residential Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NexPoint Residential Trust 0 1 3 1 3.00

NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus target price of $45.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.10%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Origen Financial.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Origen Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origen Financial

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser.

