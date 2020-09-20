Analyzing Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) and Consolidated Water (NYSE:INSU)

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) and Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Consolidated Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group $23.18 billion 0.17 $435.80 million $5.28 9.09 Consolidated Water N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water.

Profitability

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Consolidated Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group 1.53% 11.48% 2.32% Consolidated Water N/A -6.01% -0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Penske Automotive Group and Consolidated Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus target price of $48.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.60%. Consolidated Water has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.29%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than Penske Automotive Group.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Consolidated Water on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company also engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles of approximately 40 brands; and provision of vehicle services and collision repair services. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of approximately 70 dealership locations, including 9 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 345 automotive retail franchises, of which 154 franchises are located in the United States; and 191 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operated 20 dealership locations of heavy and medium duty trucks, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and services and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Consolidated Water

Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.