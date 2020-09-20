AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $16.08 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $439.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.