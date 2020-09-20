ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $74,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,080 shares in the company, valued at $81,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,540,962 shares of company stock worth $22,028,057. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 800,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

