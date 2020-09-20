Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Get Anterix alerts:

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $417,904.37. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 83,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,684.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $410,944.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Anterix by 229.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $7,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 31.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.