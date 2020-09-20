Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,617,700 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 2,401,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 793.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Investec cut shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $14.00 on Friday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.