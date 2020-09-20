apM Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.11 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One apM Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.87 or 0.04437845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034349 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,625,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.