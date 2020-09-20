AquariusCoin (ARCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103,090.47

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 69.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. AquariusCoin has a total market capitalization of $103,090.47 and approximately $8.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded 69.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

42-coin (42) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,993.93 or 4.33402748 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

ARCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,063,243 coins. AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

