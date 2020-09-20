Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) to report $16.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.34 billion and the highest is $17.01 billion. Archer Daniels Midland reported sales of $16.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year sales of $65.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.62 billion to $67.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.99 billion to $66.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 194.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892,938 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,022 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after acquiring an additional 762,538 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% in the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,875,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after acquiring an additional 613,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 166.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 477,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,380,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

