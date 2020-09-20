Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Argo Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $70.89.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

