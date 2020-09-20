Arion (ARION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Arion has a market cap of $26,859.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00242868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00093057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.01413268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00224581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,988,210 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

