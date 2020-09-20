Arqma Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $65,667.63 and approximately $25,696.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,900.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.74 or 0.03410250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.68 or 0.02070328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00431768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00835626 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00520909 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,531,038 coins and its circulating supply is 6,486,494 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

