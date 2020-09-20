Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in August

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 755,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.8 days.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

ARESF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $9.75 to $10.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.