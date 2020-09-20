Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Brokerages expect that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce $5.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $30.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $24.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 million to $26.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.24 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 724,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.45. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arvinas by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

