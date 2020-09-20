Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.67.

AZPN opened at $129.20 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47,024 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

