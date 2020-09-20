AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

ALOT stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a P/E ratio of -114.14, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.49. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.03.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AstroNova by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

