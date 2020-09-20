ATLANT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $289.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded up 4% against the dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $289.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042350 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.73 or 0.04407488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00034197 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

