Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCEL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.
NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.27. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,724.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $224,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,436 shares of company stock worth $778,702. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 42.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 551,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atreca by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atreca by 142.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 772.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
