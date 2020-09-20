Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCEL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.27. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,724.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $224,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,436 shares of company stock worth $778,702. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 42.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 551,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atreca by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atreca by 142.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 772.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

