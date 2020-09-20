AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.67 Billion

Brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report sales of $41.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.24 billion to $42.27 billion. AT&T posted sales of $44.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $169.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.38 billion to $170.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $172.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.01 billion to $177.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

T stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 45,861,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,412,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

