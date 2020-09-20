Aurora (AOA) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. Aurora has a total market cap of $41.42 million and $4.40 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042160 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.43 or 0.04390006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009222 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00056276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00034163 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

