Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Avantor’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,331,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $805,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,166.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,065,364 shares of company stock valued at $801,411,194. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after buying an additional 4,696,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,160 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,050,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,772 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after buying an additional 4,989,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Avantor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,755 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

