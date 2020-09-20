Aventus Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. Aventus has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $28,133.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002687 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.98 or 0.04410444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034249 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

