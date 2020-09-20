Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) & TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Financial Comparison

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Avnet has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avnet and TESSCO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 0 0 0 0 N/A TESSCO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Avnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and TESSCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet -0.18% 4.05% 1.84% TESSCO Technologies -4.48% -9.69% -4.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avnet and TESSCO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $17.63 billion 0.15 -$31.08 million $1.54 17.57 TESSCO Technologies $540.30 million 0.10 -$21.57 million ($1.10) -5.63

TESSCO Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avnet. TESSCO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avnet beats TESSCO Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. It also offers network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products, as well as training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, the company provides installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, it offers mobile devices, such as cellular and smart phones; and data device accessories, including power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, and other retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

