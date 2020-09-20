Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.45). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $334,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 673,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

