Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 1,655,104 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,065 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $3,060,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,530,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 990,150 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

