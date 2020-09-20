Bank Hapoalim Ltd Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank Hapoalim in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim’s FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of BKHYY opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

