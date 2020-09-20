Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNKXF. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bankia from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bankia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bankia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bankia presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNKXF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Bankia has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Bankia

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

