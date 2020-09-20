Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €62.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.23 ($72.04).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.67. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

