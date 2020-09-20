Barrington Research Comments on CDK Global Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CDK Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

CDK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $88,757. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

