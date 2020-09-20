Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lifted to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

BHC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.39.

NYSE BHC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

