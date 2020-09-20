BeatzCoin Trading Up 0.2% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $642,951.77 and approximately $23.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001561 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001280 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000148 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00102553 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,831,297,249 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

