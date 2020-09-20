Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report $60.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.25 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $71.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $264.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.73 million to $265.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $287.15 million, with estimates ranging from $272.86 million to $306.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 677,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,042. The stock has a market cap of $365.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.