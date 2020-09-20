Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

BNFT stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $365.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 148.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

