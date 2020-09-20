Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.77.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $167.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,863.00 and a beta of 2.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,978 shares in the company, valued at $30,312,854. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total transaction of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,055,010. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 11.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 19.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

