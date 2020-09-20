Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BYSI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

BYSI stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $458.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.02. Beyondspring has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Beyondspring by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Beyondspring by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beyondspring by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Beyondspring by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Beyondspring by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

