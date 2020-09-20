Bezant Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Fatbtc and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00091618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.01412742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00215670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

