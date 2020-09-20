BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) vs. TTEC (NYSE:TTEC) Financial Comparison

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) and TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BG Staffing alerts:

This table compares BG Staffing and TTEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.31 $13.25 million $1.67 5.32 TTEC $1.64 billion 1.57 $77.16 million $1.89 29.23

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than BG Staffing. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of BG Staffing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of TTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of BG Staffing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of TTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BG Staffing and TTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing 1.27% 20.86% 11.35% TTEC 5.70% 26.60% 7.29%

Volatility & Risk

BG Staffing has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTEC has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BG Staffing and TTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing 0 0 0 0 N/A TTEC 0 2 4 0 2.67

TTEC has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.00%. Given TTEC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TTEC is more favorable than BG Staffing.

Dividends

BG Staffing pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TTEC pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BG Staffing pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TTEC pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TTEC has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. BG Staffing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

TTEC beats BG Staffing on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc. designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrates technology with customer experience professionals to enhance the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments. The CGS segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, and lead qualification, as well as acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The CTS segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clients' cloud and on-premise solutions. The CSS segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. TTEC Holdings, Inc. also offers strategic communications services, a system integrator for multichannel contact center platforms; digital fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services; and customer services for healthcare plan providers and pharmacy benefits managers. It serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.