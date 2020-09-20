BidaskClub Lowers 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of FLWS opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.51.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,214.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,715,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688. 62.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

