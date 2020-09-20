BidaskClub Lowers S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

STBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a neutral rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. S & T Bancorp has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. S & T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $752.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,766,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,546,000 after buying an additional 299,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 298,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 135,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 81,522 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 48,877 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

