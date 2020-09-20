BidaskClub Upgrades Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.31.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.85. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

